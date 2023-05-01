News & Insights

U.S., Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - U.S. officials

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 01, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Changes attribution to senior U.S. administration officials

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Leaders from the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting at the time of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima this month, senior U.S. administration officials said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
