U.S., Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - U.S. officials

Changes attribution to senior U.S. administration officials

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Leaders from the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting at the time of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima this month, senior U.S. administration officials said.

