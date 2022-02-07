U.S., Japan set to announce steel import quota deal-source

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Monday are set to announce a deal to grant Japanese steelmakers relief from Trump-era U.S. tariffs for a limited amount of steel imports, a source familiar with the plans said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is not yet public, said the deal differs from one announced last year by the United States and the European Union.

Unlike the EU deal, past steel product exclusions from tariffs will not be added to Japan's quota, and Japan will not participate in U.S.-EU talks on a global agreement to discourage trade in steel made with high carbon emissions, the source added.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

