US Markets

U.S., Japan, S. Korea vow closer ties in face of N. Korea 'provocations'

Contributors
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Soo-hyang Choi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The United States, Japan and South Korea vowed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in the face of repeated "provocations" from North Korea, calling its actions a threat to stability in the region and beyond.

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea vowed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in the face of repeated "provocations" from North Korea, calling its actions a threat to stability in the region and beyond.

Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, after it launched an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles this year.

"South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be needed in case North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear test," a South Korean official told a joint news conference in Tokyo.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong was speaking after a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO, Hyonhee Shin and Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular