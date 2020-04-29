U.S. ITC to probe some Nintendo gaming systems after petition
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into says certain portable gaming systems by Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T after privately-held Gamevice Inc filed a petition alleging patent infringement.
"The USITC has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case," the agency said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)
