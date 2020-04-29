US Markets

U.S. ITC to probe some Nintendo gaming systems after petition

Susan Heavey Reuters
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into says certain portable gaming systems by Nintendo Co Ltd after privately-held Gamevice Inc filed a petition alleging patent infringement.

"The USITC has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case," the agency said in a statement on its website.

