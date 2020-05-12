US Markets
U.S. ITC says it will probe Altria, Philip Morris after RJ Reynolds complaint

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate certain tobacco heating elements and components following a complaint filed by RJ Reynolds' vaping and tobacco units, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ITC said it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case and would hold a hearing, making its "final determination ... at the earliest practicable time."

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Holding Inc is owned by Reynolds American Inc, whose parent company is British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L.

