U.S. ITC says it will probe Altria, Philip Morris after RJ Reynolds complaint

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate certain tobacco heating elements and components following a complaint filed by RJ Reynolds' vaping and tobacco units, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ITC said it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case and would hold a hearing, making its "final determination ... at the earliest practicable time."

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Holding Inc is owned by Reynolds American Inc, whose parent company is British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew heavens)

