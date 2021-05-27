US Markets
U.S. issues subpoena to Eli Lilly over New Jersey manufacturing plant

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, requesting certain documents relating to its manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey, the drugmaker said in a filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

