U.S. issues subpoena to Eli Lilly over New Jersey manufacturing plant

May 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, requesting certain documents relating to its manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey, the drugmaker said in a filing on Thursday.

