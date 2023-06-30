U.S. issues revised guidance for Medicare drug price negotiation

Corrects CMS title in paragraph 2

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday released its revised guidance for its Medicare drug price negotiation program, and said it clarified how it will identify the treatments and will allow drug companies to publicly discuss the negotiation at their discretion.

In September, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will select 10 of the Medicare program's costliest prescription medicines and negotiate price cuts to go into effect for 2026.

Two top drugmakers and the leading industry lobby have filed suits against the U.S. government over the program, claiming it is unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Michael Erman)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

