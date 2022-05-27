US Markets

U.S. issues new North Korea-related sanctions

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The United States has issued a fresh round of North Korea-related sanctions targeting one individual and three entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of North Korea-related sanctions targeting one individual and three entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular