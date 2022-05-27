U.S. issues new North Korea-related sanctions

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of North Korea-related sanctions targeting one individual and three entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

