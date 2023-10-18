U.S. issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website

By Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States issued new sanctions Wednesday on people and companies based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela for enabling Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs,the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions target those who have supported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the defense ministry in the production and proliferation of the missiles and drones, Treasury said in a statement.

They include 11 individuals, eight companies and one vessel were targeted, it said.

"Iran’s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The companies include the Iran-based Fanavaran Sanat Ertebatat Co, which produces jam-resistant guidance systems, and two directors, Armin Ghorsi Anbaran and Hossein Hemsi, Treasury said.

Saberin Kish Company, an Iran-based, IRGC-owned company, brought components used to repair lawful intercept and technical equipment, it said, while Iran-based agent Alireza Matinkia facilitated the shipment of Japan- and U.S.-origin, dual-use electronic components from Hong Kong to Iran, it said.

Treasury said China-based Lin Jinghe, also known as Gary Lam, "procured Japanese-, Swiss-, Taiwanese-, and UK-origin, dual-use circulators, amplifiers, inductors, and other electronic components for Matinkia using his Hong Kong-based company Nanxigu Technology Co., Limited." Hong Kong-based Dali RF Technology Co. Limited was cited for receiving transfers related to Lin Jinghe’s procurement, it said.

Iran-based electronics companies Electro Optic Sairan Industries Co. and Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company also were sanctioned, it said.

Treasury also cited other people involved in Iranian weapons proliferation networks led by Emily Liu and Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, including China-based Yongxin Li and Yiu Wa Yung of Hong Kong, it said.

The U.S. sanctions also target exports of unmanned aerial vehicles to Venezuela. Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian defense minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani for helping to supply the drones and other weapons to Caracas, and Iran's defense attache in Caracas, Jaber Reihani.

Iran-based QAI and its managing director Ghasem Damavandian were engaged with senior Venezuelan officials on supplying drones and other aircraft, Treasury said.

The cargo vessel Parnia was sanctioned for transporting several Iranian Peykaap III fast attack missile patrol boats to Venezuela, it said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

