U.S. issues hazard alert letter to Amazon after fatal warehouse collapse

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday after six contractors were fatally injured and another was severely injured when a tornado struck Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, warehouse in December 2021.

OSHA did not issue any violations or citations after the warehouse collapse, saying that Amazon’s severe weather emergency procedures met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering. But it said the company "should make improvements to further protect workers and contract drivers in future emergencies."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.