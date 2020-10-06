U.S.-Israeli Tipalti raises $150 mln at more than $2 bln valuation

TEL AVIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli payment automation firm Tipalti said on Tuesday it raised $150 million in funding at a valuation of more than $2 billion, bringing its total raised to date to around $280 million.

Led by Durable Capital Partners, the late-stage round includes significant investments from Greenoaks Capital and participation from existing investor 01 Advisors.

Headquartered in California with offices in Israel, Tipalti said it will use the funds to accelerate growth and expand its global presence. It plans to hire 100 new workers in Israel.

Accounts payable is the most time-consuming function in finance, the company said, noting manual processes slow down financial reporting and increase risk of fraud and tax penalties.

Tipalti said its technology is aimed at finance leaders at fast-growing companies that have tried to solve their financial operations challenges by increasing headcount.

So far in 2020, Tipalti has surpassed $12 billion in annual transaction volume and has more than 1,000 customers.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.