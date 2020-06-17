Markets
U.S.-Israel Israeli fintech firm Pagaya raises $102 mln in funds

Tova Cohen Reuters
TEL AVIV, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli Pagaya, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage institutional money, said on Wednesday it raised $102 million in a private funding round.

Insurer Aflac Inc's AFL.N Aflac Global Ventures, Bank Hapoalim's POLI.TA Poalim Capital Markets, Viola, Oak HC/FT, Harvey Golub - the former CEO of American Express - Clal Insurance CLIS.TA and Siam Commercial Bank SCB.BK participated in the round.

Pagaya manages over $1.6 billion of assets for banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds using AI.

Pagaya in May issued a $200 million consumer credit asset-backed security, the firm's seventh deal to date. Its total ABS issuance has exceeded $1 billion in a year and a half.

The company will use the investment to hire more data scientists, develop its technology further and pursue new asset classes, such as real estate and other fixed-income assets like auto loans, mortgages, and corporate credit.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

