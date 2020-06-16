U.S.-Israel cybersecurity firm Salt Security raises $20 mln

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israel cybersecurity startup Salt Security said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Tenaya Capital.

The company, whose platform protects systems from application program interface (API) attacks, said it will use the investment for development and innovation, to address new use cases, and to expand sales and marketing.

To date Salt Security has raised a total of $30 million.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.