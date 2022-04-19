US Markets

U.S. is concerned about lack of transparency of China pact with Solomon Islands –White House

Contributors
Michael Martina Reuters
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The United States is concerned about the lack of transparency in China's reported security pact with the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Tuesday, calling it part of a pattern of Beijing offering "shadowy" deals to countries.

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about the lack of transparency in China's reported security pact with the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Tuesday, calling it part of a pattern of Beijing offering "shadowy" deals to countries.

China said earlier it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, heightening concerns of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in a region traditionally under their sway.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement that U.S. officials would raise the issue with the Solomon Islands on a planned visit to the Pacific Island country this week.

"We are concerned by the lack of transparency and unspecified nature of this agreement, which follows a pattern of China offering shadowy, vague deals with little regional consultation in fishing, resource management, development assistance and now security practices," the official said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese)

((michael.martina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular