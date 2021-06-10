U.S. Investors Pocketed $4 Billion in Bitcoin Profits Last Year

Bitcoin's (BTC) price rally during the pandemic year has helped investors in racking up billions of dollars in profits, and American investors topped the list with $4.1 billion in realized gains followed by $1.1 billion in profits by Chinese traders, according to estimates from a blockchain analysis company Chainalysis.

Interestingly, the report states GDP and population numbers don’t matter when it comes to bitcoin adoption. Despite an unprecedented economic downturn as well as a surprise financial and stock markets collapse, 2020 was one of the most fascinating years for the bitcoin price and its adoption. Institutional investors poured in billions of dollars in crypto markets while crypto adoption from fintech companies made it easier for retail investors to access the emerging market. Further fueling the crypto adoption is the rising phenomenon of its use as a valid form of payment.

U.S. Investors Made 3X Larger Gains than China

The geographic analysis of cryptocurrency markets is quite difficult due to the decentralized structure. The Manhattan-based company Chainalysis used the transaction data to come up with a better estimate. The platform used on-chain flows of each crypto exchange, and estimated the number of gains in dollars made on bitcoin and measured the price of bitcoin at the time it was withdrawn compared to the price when it was received. Furthermore, analysts used each country's web traffic on each exchange’s website to estimate gains investors had made from various geographic locations.

As the bitcoin price quadrupled in value last year, the United States dominated crypto markets amid the massive amount of institutional investments, which aided in building retail investors' confidence. Bitcoin returns for U.S. investors were 3x larger than the second runner-up China – which generally has the highest raw cryptocurrency transaction volume. Moreover, trillions of dollars in stimulus packages along with easy access to crypto brokerage platforms added to the Americans' leading position.

Japan and the United Kingdom ranked third and fourth while European countries including Germany, France, and Spain followed them on the list. As shown in the chart below, most of the gains were realized in the final quarter of 2020 when prices surged from $11000 level to $29000 by the end of the year. Investors who sold bitcoin during the December quarter bull-run realized the biggest gains. Interestingly, the report shows American investors had sold bitcoin at higher prices while investors from other parts of the world held their positions.

Less Developed Countries are Showing More Interest in Bitcoin

The report further states that countries with low GDP and weak traditional economic metrics have been adopting cryptocurrencies at a faster pace than many developed and rich countries. For instance, investors from Vietnam made $0.4 billion in bitcoin profits last year and ranked number 13 in Bitcoin investment gains.

Besides the Chainalysis report, the trading volume data from analytic platform Statista shows that less developed regions like Africa and Latin America are showing greater interest in bitcoin and crypto markets than many developed countries. For example, bitcoin trading volume from Nigeria, which generated just over $400 billion in 2020 GDP, remained twice than the entire Eurozone. The Colombian crypto market size was double that of Canada.

Cryptocurrency adoption is highly correlated to government policies. Some countries have adopted strict policies amid the use of cryptocurrencies in questionable or illicit activities. China, the world’s second-largest economy and most populous country, recently announced strict restrictions on crypto trading and mining activities, which many analysts believe will put a big dent in the overall volume.

Bottom Line

The data suggests that investors who have a higher risk tolerance to play with one of the most volatile asset classes in the world could generate robust gains amid global interest in cryptocurrency. In terms of adoption, the significant inflow of investments from institutional investors as well from those who as its use as a form of payment for daily goods is increasing.

