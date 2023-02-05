US Markets
U.S. investor Sixth Street prepares bid for minority stake in Germany's football league - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

February 05, 2023 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Sixth Street is among the firms preparing a bid for a part of the media and commercial rights to Germany's football league, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale of a minority stake in the Bundesliga rights could be valued up to 18 billion euros ($19.43 billion), according to the report.

Sixth Street and the Bundesliga did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9265 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

