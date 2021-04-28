U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

Adds paragraphs 2-3

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the New York Times reported.

Prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine. Two former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.

Giuliani could not immediately be reached for comment.

