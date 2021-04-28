US Markets

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

Doina Chiacu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG

Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became Donald Trump's personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the New York Times reported.

