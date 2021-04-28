U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became Donald Trump's personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the New York Times reported.

