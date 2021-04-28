U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became Donald Trump's personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the New York Times reported.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.