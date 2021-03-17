U.S. investigating suspected Autopilot Tesla crash into police vehicle

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency said on Wednesday it will send a team to investigate a Tesla TSLA.O crash into a Michigan State Police vehicle near Lansing that is suspected of being in Autopilot mode.

The agency said "consistent with NHTSA’s vigilant oversight and robust authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, we have launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash."

Tesla did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

