U.S. investigates California Tesla crash that killed motorcyclist

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a special investigation into a crash of a 2021 Tesla Model Y that killed a motorcyclist in California, it said on Monday.

Since 2016 the NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used.

