U.S. intends to issue SpaceX environmental review on June 13

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it intends issue its final environmental assessment of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas on June 13.

In late April, the FAA extended the target date to May 31 for a decision, saying it was "working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment" after several delays. The agency said Tuesday that "interagency consultation is ongoing."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

