US Markets

U.S. intelligence report concludes Russia and Iran tried to influence election - sources

Contributors
Christopher Bing Reuters
Joseph Menn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A U.S. intelligence report set to be published on Tuesday will say Russia and Iran spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the U.S. election, sources briefed on the report told Reuters.

By Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence report set to be published on Tuesday will say Russia and Iran spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the U.S. election, sources briefed on the report told Reuters.

The report found no evidence that any votes were changed by technical means, rejecting false claims of elaborate conspiracies spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters with information by Cuba, Venezuela, and the militant group Hezbollah. But penetration of some local government systems had no impact on the results, the sources said.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-558-8254; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular