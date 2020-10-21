US Markets

U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran and Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

Contributor
Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. "We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference.

"We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage president Trump."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Lisa Lambert and Jason Lange; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-354-5831;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular