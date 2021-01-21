U.S. insurer Travelers' profit soars on investment gains, fewer claims
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc TRV.N reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by an increase in returns from investments and lower catastrophe claims.
The company reported a core income of $1.26 billion, or $4.91 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $867 million, or $3.32 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of $3.18 per share on average, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.
New York-based Travelers, often seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector as it typically reports before its industry peers, said net written premiums rose 3% to $7.27 billion for the reported quarter.
The insurer's strong quarter caps off a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a far less impact on property casualty insurers than many investors expected, mainly because of pandemic-related exclusions in their contracts.
Travelers' underwriting gains rose to $955 million from $513 million a year earlier, while pre-tax net investment income rose 10% to $677 million, helped by gains in its non-fixed income investment portfolio.
The company reported a combined ratio of 86.7%, compared with 92.4% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))
