US Markets
TRV

U.S. insurer Travelers' profit beats on lower catastrophe losses

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as lower catastrophe-related claims cushioned a hit from investment losses.

April 19 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as lower catastrophe-related claims cushioned a hit from investment losses.

The company's core income rose to $1.04 billion, or $4.22 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $699 million, or $2.73 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $3.57 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

New York-based Travelers, often seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector as it typically reports before its industry peers, said net written premiums rose 11% to $8.37 billion in the quarter.

The insurance industry had over the past two years faced claims from businesses losing revenue because of the coronavirus-led crisis and canceled events among others, even though many have been insulated by virus exclusions in their contracts.

While pandemic-related claims have slowed, the insurance industry now faces hefty claims from the Ukraine crisis as sanctions ratchet up and the war drags on.

S&P Global said earlier this month insurance losses from the Ukraine conflict could total $35 billion, with cyber one of the classes of insurance most exposed.

Travelers' underwriting gains rose to $659 million from $217 million a year earlier, while pretax net investment income fell 9% to $637 million, hurt by a decline in income from the insurer's non-fixed income investment portfolio.

The company reported a combined ratio of 91.3%, compared with 96.6% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular