U.S. insurer AIG's life and retirement unit files for IPO

March 28 (Reuters) - The holding company of U.S. insurer American International Group Inc's AIG.N life and retirement business, SAFG Retirement Services Inc, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday.

The filing comes less than a year after the insurer announced plans to use an IPO to sell part of the business, while Blackstone Group Inc BX.N agreed to buy a stake.

AIG said on Monday the unit will be rebranded as Corebridge Financial Inc when it goes public.

