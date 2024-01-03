News & Insights

U.S. insurer AIG leads policy for Japan Airlines plane -sources

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 03, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

Adds AIG declines to comment paragraph 2

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer AIG AIG.N was the lead insurer on a $130 million "all-risks" policy for the Japan Airlines 9201.T airplane which collided with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport, two insurance industry sources said on Wednesday.

AIG declined to comment.

All 379 people aboard the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 escaped after a collision with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop that killed five of six crew on the smaller aircraft.

Trade magazine The Insurer previously reported the AIG insurance news.

The Japan Airlines policy mainly covers damage to the hull, one of the sources said.

Large commercial insurance deals are typically split among a number of insurers.

Willis Towers Watson WTW.O was the main broker on the deal, the second source told Reuters. Willis Towers Watson declined to comment.

Last year was challenging for the aviation insurance market, insurance broker Gallagher AJG.N said in a report on Wednesday, given the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza conflicts.

Aviation reinsurance rates rose by as much as 25% at the key Jan. 1, 2024 reinsurance renewal date, Gallagher's reinsurance unit said in a report this week.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Louise Heavens)

