U.S. Initial Jobless Show Modest Decrease In Week Ended 6/25

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 25th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 231,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 228,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 231,750, an increase of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average of 224,500.

