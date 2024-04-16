U.S. Industrial Production Climbs In Line With Estimates In March

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday showed industrial production in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March.

The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.4 percent in March, matching the upwardly revised advance in February.

Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report said utilities output surged by 2.0 percent and manufacturing output rose by 0.5 percent, while mining output tumbled by 1.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.