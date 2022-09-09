US Markets

U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties in coming months that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries.

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties in coming months that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries.

But U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy, did not initially join the U.S.-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework's trade negotiations for now but that she was discussing similar issues bilaterally with her Indian counterpart.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular