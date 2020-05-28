US Markets

U.S. indicts North Koreans, accuses state-owned bank of evading sanctions

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The U.S. Justice Department accused North Korea's state-owned bank of evading U.S. sanctions laws and charged 28 North Korean and 5 Chinese citizens with committing money laundering, bank fraud and other crimes.

Fixes typo in paragraph four

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department accused North Korea's state-owned bank of evading U.S. sanctions laws and charged 28 North Korean and 5 Chinese citizens with committing money laundering, bank fraud and other crimes.

In a grand jury indictment made public on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors accused North Korea's Foreign Trade Bank of conspiring with the employees charged to cause other banks "to process at least $2.5 billion in illegal payments via over 250 front companies." The Washington Post said it was the largest North Korean sanctions violation case ever.

"Through this indictment, the United States has signified its commitment to hampering North Korea’s ability to illegally access the U.S. financial system and limit its ability to use proceeds from illicit actions to enhance its illegal WMD and ballistic missile programs," Acting United States Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a statement.

Some of the $2.5 billion was directed to North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, a U.S. official said.

Since 2015, the U.S. government has seized $63 million tied to the investigation.

The transactions took place in China, Russia, Libya and Thailand, and many of those charged were bank employees.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular