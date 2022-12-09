US Markets
U.S. imposes sanctions over rights abuses, targets China and Russia

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 09, 2022 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      Penalties over alleged abuses tied to illegal fishing
    

        * 
      First U.S. sanctions to target Nasdaq-listed firm
    

        * 
      Russia election body targeted over referendums
    

        * 
      Other orders mention Tibet, Iran protests
    

  
 (Adds Chinese Embassy comment, background)
    By Michael Martina and Daphne Psaledakis
       WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States on
Friday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over
alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election
Commission, Iranian officials and Chinese nationals.
    The U.S. Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Li
Zhenyu and Zhuo Xinrong, both Chinese nationals, and 10 entities
linked to the two, including Nasdaq-listed Pingtan Marine
Enterprise (PME) , over what Washington says are human
rights abuses tied to China-based illegal fishing.
    The designation of PME marks the first time the U.S. has
imposed sanctions on an entity listed on the Nasdaq stock
exchange. 
    PME, its founder Zhuo, and another of the sanctioned
companies, Dalian Ocean Fishing Co, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
    Washington also targeted 157 China-flagged fishing vessels
linked to the sanctioned entities, it said.
    President Joe Biden in June signed a national security
memorandum to fight illegal fishing, part of pledged efforts to
help countries combat alleged violations by fishing fleets,
including those of China.    
    Countries around the world chafe at China's fishing
practices, arguing its vessels often violate their
200-nautical-mile (370-km) exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and
cause environmental damage and economic losses. 
    Rights advocates say illegal fishing can be tied to other
illicit activities, such as human trafficking and forced labor,
due to weak enforcement across international jurisdictions. 
    "These designations demonstrate how seriously we take the
problem of illicit fishing and our commitment to holding the
perpetrators of serious human rights abuses to account," the
Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.
    China says it is a responsible fishing country that has been
cooperating internationally to clamp down on illegal fishing,
and that it fishes in relevant EEZs according to bilateral
agreements.
    The country's embassy in Washington condemned the United
States for "pointing fingers at other countries and imposing
unilateral sanctions under the pretext of human rights."
    "The U.S. is in no position to impose unwarranted sanctions
on other countries or act as a world policeman," embassy
spokesman Liu Pengyu said. 
    The Treasury issued a general license authorizing U.S.
persons to engage in certain transactions related to debt or
equity of PME until March 9.
    The stock closed Thursday at 65.7 cents a share and was
subject to a trading halt on Friday following Treasury's
sanctions announcement.
    PME's market value is less than $60 million, making it a
small stock, and there was no indication the move to sanction
the company had a wide impact on Friday trading.
    HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE, CORRUPTION
    In separate action, the Treasury also designated 40
individuals and entities connected to alleged human rights abuse
or corruption across nine countries, including Russia, China and
Iran.
    Washington imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Election
Commission, accusing it of helping to oversee and monitor what
the United States said are "sham referendums" held in
Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, as well as 15 of its
members.
    The Treasury also took action against four people it accused
of being directly involved in Russia's filtration operations.
The State Department designated two Russian nationals over
alleged human rights abuse against Ukrainian civilians.
    Russia has been accused of numerous war crimes since its
invasion of Ukraine in February, including by operating a system
of so-called filtration camps to move Ukrainians in occupied
areas into Russia.
    Russia has denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and
its backers in the West of a smear campaign.
    The Treasury also slapped sanctions on two Chinese officials
it accused of serious human rights abuses in China's Tibet
region: Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in Tibet
between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public
security official in the region. 
    Chinese authorities have been accused of harsh policies to
quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in Tibet -
accusations that China dismisses.
    Friday's action also imposed sanctions on Iranian officials
over the crackdown on protesters, North Korea's Ministry of
State Security Border Guard General Bureau and Alpha Conde, the
former president of Guinea, as well as other people and entities
in El Salvador, the Philippines, Mali and Guatemala.
    Russia's embassy in Washington and Iran's mission to the
United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the actions.
    Friday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those designated
and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
 (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Michael Martina; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)
 ((michael.martina@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: USA SANCTIONS/HUMANRIGHTS (UPDATE 3, PIX)

