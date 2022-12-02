U.S. imposes sanctions on two Haitian politicians over drug trafficking

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions Friday on a current and former Haitian senator, accusing the two politicians of engaging in international drug trafficking activities in Washington's latest action targeting corruption in the country.

The Treasury Department in a statement said it designated Haitian Senator Rony Celestin and former Senator Richard Lenine Hervé Fourcand.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.