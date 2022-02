U.S. imposes sanctions on Putin and other Russian leaders

Recasts with sanctions on Russian leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United Statesimposed sanctions on Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

"We are united with our international allies and partners to ensure Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in statement.

"If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its appalling behavior on the world stage," she said.

The Treasury Department also will impose "full blocking sanctions" on state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund, a White House spokesperson said in a tweet on Friday.

The fund is a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; editing by Kanishka Singh)

((caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.