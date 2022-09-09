World Markets

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in cyber activities against the United States and its allies.

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in cyber activities against the United States and its allies.

The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday after a July cyberattack it blamed on Iran, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of Iran.

