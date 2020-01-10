U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. allied troops -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

"We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime," Mnuchin said at a White House news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

