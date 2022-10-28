US Markets

U.S. imposes sanctions on 15 Khordad Foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on the 15 Khordad Foundation for offering a multimillion dollar bounty for the killing of British-American author Salman Rushdie, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

