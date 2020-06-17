US Markets

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Syrian govt, including Assad and his wife

Contributors
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 39 individuals and entities including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma to choke off revenue for his government in a bid to push it back to United Nations-led negotiations.

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 39 individuals and entities including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma to choke off revenue for his government in a bid to push it back to United Nations-led negotiations.

In a statement announcing the designations imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "many more" sanctions against Assad government should be expected in the coming weeks and months.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular