US Markets

U.S. imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

Contributors
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
Published

The United States imposed human rights sanctions on a Chinese company on Friday, targeting the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with two individuals, according to the Treasury Department's website.

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States imposed human rights sanctions on a Chinese company on Friday, targeting the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with two individuals, according to the Treasury Department's website.

The move was yet another step in the deteriorating relations between the United States and China and came a week after Trump closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to shutter the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Steve Holland)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular