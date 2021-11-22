US Markets

U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Corrects to one vessel, not two

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed further sanctions in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, with the latest sanctions being on a Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., and its vessel.

