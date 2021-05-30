U.S. imports rare Iranian oil in March despite sanctions - EIA data

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States imported a rare cargo of 1.033 million barrels of Iranian crude in March despite sanctions on Iran's energy sector, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

The cargo is only the second oil import by the United States from Iran since late 1991, data on EIA's website showed.

The EIA could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

