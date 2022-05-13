Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In April

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. import prices in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing imports prices were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of April.

The Labor Department said import prices came in flat in April after surging by an upwardly revised 2.9 percent in March.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 2.6 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed export prices advanced by 0.6 percent in April after soaring by a downwardly revised 4.1 percent in March.

Export prices were expected to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 4.5 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular