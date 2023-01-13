US Markets

U.S. import prices unexpectedly rise in December

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 13, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for food and other goods, government data showed on Friday.

Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7% in November, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, falling 0.9%. In the 12 months through December, import prices increased 3.5% after rising 2.7% in November.

