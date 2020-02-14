U.S. Import Prices Unchanged In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. import prices came in flat in the month of January, while export prices unexpectedly showed a notable rebound.

The Labor Department said import prices were unchanged in January after rising by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to dip by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.7 percent in January after slipping by 0.2 percent in December. Export prices had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.

