US Markets

U.S. import prices unchanged in April as petroleum falls

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bing Guan

U.S. import prices were unexpectedly flat in April as a decline in the cost of petroleum offset gains in food and other products, government data showed on Friday.

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices were unexpectedly flat in April as a decline in the cost of petroleum offset gains in food and other products, government data showed on Friday.

The unchanged reading in import prices followed a 2.9% surge in March, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through April, import prices increased 12.0% after accelerating 13.0% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.6%.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Mark Potter)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular