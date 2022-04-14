Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Surge More Than Expected In March

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With prices for fuel imports continuing to skyrocket, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. import prices surged by more than expected in the month of March.

The report showed import prices spiked by 2.6 percent in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in February.

Economists had expected import prices to shoot up by 2.3 percent compared to the 1.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said export prices also soared by 4.5 percent in March after spiking by 3.0 percent in February. Export prices were expected to jump by 2.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular