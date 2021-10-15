U.S. Import Prices Rise Less Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Import prices in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in September after dipping by 0.3 percent in August. Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the report showed export prices inched up by 0.1 percent in September after rising by 0.4 percent in the previous month. Export prices were also expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

