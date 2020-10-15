U.S. Import Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in September after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in August.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices climbed by 0.6 percent following the 0.5 percent advance seen in August. Export prices were expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

