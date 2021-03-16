Markets
USD

U.S. Import Prices Jump Slightly More Than Expected In February

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With fuel prices continuing to skyrocket, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing another jump in U.S. import prices in the month of February.

The report showed import prices increased by 1.3 percent in February after surging up by 1.4 percent in January. Economists had expected import prices to climb by 1.2 percent.

The Labor Department said export prices also shot up by 1.6 percent in February following a 2.5 percent spike in January. Export prices were expected to increase by 0.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular