U.S. Import Prices Jump More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a substantial rebound in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in the month of May.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 1.0 percent in May after plunging by 2.6 percent in April. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.6 percent.

The rebound in import prices came as fuel prices spiked by 20.5 percent in May following the 31.0 percent nosedive in the previous month.

The report also showed a rebound in export prices, which climbed by 0.5 percent in May after tumbling by 3.3 percent in April. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.